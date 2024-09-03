Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Addison Barger left Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies with knee discomfort, the team announced.

The team did not say how or when Barger was injured.

The 24-year-old was 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI before departing, hitting a two-run shot as part of a six-run first inning for Toronto that chased Phillies starter Tyler Phillips after just 0.2 innings. However, the Phillies came back to win 10-9, getting three home runs from designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.

Barger came into Tuesday's game slashing .209/.246/.392 with six home runs and 24 RBI. He's been particularly impressive since being recalled in late July, posting a .800 OPS heading into the matchup with the Phillies. He made his big league debut on April 24 earlier this season.

The Blue Jays will wrap up their mini two-game set Wednesday afternoon before heading to Atlanta to take on the Braves Friday.