Daulton Varsho is one step closer to a major league return.

The 29-year-old Toronto Blue Jays outfielder served as designated hitter in the Florida Complex League Blue Jays' 3-0 victory over the FCL Yankees on Thursday afternoon.

Varsho was 0-3 in three at-bats, stranding a pair of runners.

The native of Marshfield, WI has been on the injured list with a hamstring injury since June 1. In 24 games this season, Varsho was batting .207 with 19 hits, eight home runs, 20 runs batted in and an OPS of .783.

The slick-fielding Varsho, who won his first Gold Glove in 2024, is in his sixth big league season and third with the Jays.

He was acquired in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of the 2023 season in exchange for outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and catcher Gabriel Moreno.

Varsho is a career .224 hitter with 447 hits, 87 home runs, 260 runs batted in and an OPS of .715 in 1,994 bats over 601 games.

The Blue Jays (55-41) hold a two-game lead over the New York Yankees atop the American League East. They return from action from the All-Star break on Friday, opening a three-game set at Rogers Centre against the San Francisco Giants (52-45)/