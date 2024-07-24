Kevin Kiermaier's 2024 season will be the last of his career.

The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder told Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times that he will retire at season's end.

“This is it, 2024 is it for me,” Kiermaier said. “This next week will be very interesting [ahead of the trade deadline]. But this will be my last year playing. I’m going to give it my all the rest of the year regardless of what situation I’m in. But my body is talking to me now more than ever."

A native of Fort Wayne, IN, Kiermaier is in his 12th big league season and second with the Blue Jays.

He's appeared in 76 games in 2024, batting .195 with 36 hits, four home runs, 18 runs batted in and an OPS of .552.

The 34-year-old Kiermaier cleared revocable waivers last week.

A three-time Gold Glover, Kiermaier spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays.