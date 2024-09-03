Toronto Blue Jays righty Bowden Francis was named American League Pitcher of the Month for August after completing a historic stretch of starts.

Francis compiled a 4-1 record with an earned runs average of 1.05 and 39 strikeouts in 34.1 innings pitched.

He had a four-game span of starts in the month in which he allowed 10 base runners over 29.0 innings. His WHIP of 0.31 over that span is the lowest of any starting pitcher in MLB history over a four-game span with at least 20 innings pitched.

The top start of the span was against the Los Angeles Angels in Toronto on August 24, where Francis carried a no hitter into the ninth inning before surrendering a solo home run to Taylor Ward.

Francis claims the 18th AL Pitcher of the Month award in franchise history. Jose Berrios also earned the award in April of 2024.

Francis has a 3.66 ERA with 75 strikeouts over 78.2 innings this season. He has made nine starts and has pitched in 14 games out of the bullpen over the summer.