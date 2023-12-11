Jays P Gausman: 'I hate seeing people talk s--- about Toronto like they know it'
Kevin Gausman is standing up for the city of Toronto.
The Blue Jays star pitcher took to X on Monday to defend the city in the wake of Shohei Ohtani electing to sign the Los Angeles Dodgers over Toronto.
"I hate seeing people talk s--- about Toronto like they know it," Gausman wrote. "If you live in Toronto you know how special of a place it is and how passionate the people are #GeauxCanada #GeauxBlueJays"
Gausman is coming off his second season with the Blue Jays, having signed with the team as a free agent on a five-year deal in December 2021.
The 32-year-old starter is coming off the best season of his career as he finished third in American League Cy Young voting. He went 12-9 with a 3.16 ERA and a career-best 237 strikeouts this past season, being named an All-Star for the second time.