Toronto Blue Jays veteran third baseman Matt Chapman is headed to the 10-day injured list with a right middle finger strain.

Blue Jays All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette also left Sunday's game in the sixth inning due right quad tightness and won't be in the lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals.

The 25-year-old Bichette was playing his eighth game since returning from a knee injury that kept him out of action from July 31 to Aug. 19.

In a corresponding move, infielder Ernie Clement was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. The 27-year-old has appeared in 12 games with the Blue Jays this season, recording a .500 average with two RBIs. He has a .339 average with 11 homers and 55 RBIs over 69 games in Triple-A.

Chapman was lifted in the sixth inning of Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Guardians with right middle finger inflammation, the same issue that caused him to miss time recently after originally hurting it in the weight room.

Over 125 games this season, the 30-year-old is hitting .248 with 15 home runs and 50 RBIs alongside an on-base percentage of .338 and a slugging percentage of .431. Chapman's 148 strikeouts leads the Jays and is sixth most in the MLB.

The 71-60 Blue Jays open a thee-game set against the visiting Nationals on Monday night. Toronto currently sits 2.5 games behind the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros for the last playoff spots.