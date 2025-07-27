The Toronto Blue Jays have placed catcher Alejandro Kirk on the 7-day injured list with a concussion. The team recalled Ali Sanchez in a corresponding move and he will be active for today's game against the Detroit Tigers.

Kirk took a foul tip directly off the mask while catching in the third inning of Saturday's game. Kirk remained in the game and finished the inning but Tyler Heineman pinch-hit for the All-Star backstop when his turn in the order came around in the fourth inning.

The 26-year-old has been one of Toronto's better players this season, entering play Saturday with a .302/.359/.408 slash line with seven home runs and 47 RBI in 87 games. He was 1-for-1 with a double off Tigers starter Tarik Skubal in his only at-bat Saturday.

The Jays (63-42) won again Saturday to extend their American League East lead to six-and-a-half games. They will go for the sweep of the Tigers Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park.