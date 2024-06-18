The Toronto Blue Jays placed shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday due to a right calf strain. The team recalled infielder Orelvis Martinez in a corresponding move.

Bichette, 26, has missed the past three games with the injury. The two time All-Star is hitting .237 this season with four home runs, four stolen bases and 28 RBI.

The 22-year-old Martinez is the Blue Jays No. 2 prospect, hitting 16 home runs with 46 RBI in 63 games with Triple-A Buffalo this season. Last season, the Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native hit 28 home runs go to along with 94 RBI in 125 games between Double and Triple-A.

The Jays also recalled right hander Ryan Burr from Buffalo and optioned lefty Brandon Eisert.