Danny Jansen is headed back to the injured list.

The Toronto Blue Jays placed their catcher on the 10-day IL Saturday after he fractured his middle finger in Friday night's win over the Colorado Rockies. Catcher Tyler Heineman was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

Jansen suffered the injury in the bottom of the sixth inning when he took a foul tip off the right hand while catching. He initially stayed in the game but Alejandro Kirk pinch hit for him the following inning.

A hand injury also kept Jansen out from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20.

The 28-year-old hit a two-run home run in Friday's win at Coors Field and is having a nice 2023 season, slashing .228/.312/.474 with 17 homers and 53 runs batted in across 86 games.

Heineman, 32, has appeared in nine games with the Blue Jays this season and is hitting .313 with a .450 on-base percentage.

Toronto will send Yusei Kikuchi to the mound Saturday night as they aim for their second straight series victory. Ty Blach will counter for the Rockies.