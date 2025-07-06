The Toronto Blue Jays placed infielder Andrés Giménez on the 10-day injured list on Sunday.

Giménez, 26, left Friday's 4-3 extra inning win over the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth inning with an ankle injury and missed Saturday's game with the injury.

The three-time gold glove second baseman is batting .218 this season with five home runs and 23 RBIs.

He was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians alongside reliever Nick Sandlin in the off-season in exchange for infielder Spencer Horwitz and outfielder Nick Mitchell.

Additionally, the Blue Jays reinstated pitcher Ryan Burr from the 60-game injured list and recalled outfielder Joey Loperfido from Triple-A Buffalo.

Burr, 31, has yet to pitch this season due to right shoulder inflammation and will be active for Sunday's series finale against the Angels.

The 6-foot-4 right-handed pitcher had an 0-2 record last year with a 4.13 earned-run average in 32.2 innings with the Blue ays.

Loperfido is batting .278 with six home runs and 39 RBIs in 76 games with Buffalo this season.

Pitcher Lazaro Estrado was optioned to Buffalo on Sunday while outfielder Will Robertson was designated for assignment to make room for Burr and Loperfido.