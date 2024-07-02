The Toronto Blue Jays have placed infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the 10-day injured list due to a left knee sprain. The move in retroactive to July 1.

The team also recalled infielder Leo Jimenez in a corresponding move. He will be active for tonight's game against the Houston Astros.

Kiner-Falefa, 29, is hitting .292 with seven home runs and 33 RBI in 82 games this season.

Jimenez, 23, is slashing .271/.416/.431 with seven homers and 23 RBI in 57 games with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.