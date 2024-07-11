The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder Kevin Kiermaier on revocable waivers, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Sherman reports it is highly doubtful a team would claim Kiermaier, given his $10.5 million salary this season, about $6.5 million of which the Jays have already paid.

Sherman also notes the move could be an indicator of the Jays' deadline plans as they continue to sit last in the American League East division, 8.5 games back of the final AL wild-card playoff spot. Sherman writes Toronto is about $10 million over the $237 million first luxury tax threshold and could attempt to get under that number prior to the trade deadline.

The 34-year-old Kiermaier joined the Jays on a one-year deal in 2023 and had his best offensive season in years, slashing .265/.322/.419 with eight homers and 36 RBI in 129 games while being one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball. But Kiermaier hasn't hit near as much in 2024, coming into play Thursday slashing .183/.232/.290 with three home runs and 13 RBI in 70 games.

Prior to his time in Toronto, Kiermaier played his first 10 MLB seasons in Tampa with the Rays. Now 34, Kiermaier is a four-time Gold Glove Award winner.

After wrapping up their series in San Francisco against the Giants, Toronto will head to Arizona to take on the Diamondbacks in their last series before the All-Star Break.