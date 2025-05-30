The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder Anthony Santander on the 10-day injured list due to left shoulder inflammation, the team announced.

Outfielder Alan Roden has been called up in a corresponding move and will be active for tonight's home game against the Athletics.

Santander, 30, has gotten off to a slow start at the dish in his debut season with the Jays as he is hitting .179 with six home runs, 18 RBI and a .577 OPS in 50 games.

The 2024 All-Star signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract with the Blue Jays this past offseason after eight seasons with the Baltimore Orioles.

In 796 career games, Santander has 161 homers, 453 RBI and 397 runs scored with a career OPS of .764.

Roden, 25, returns for a second stint in the majors after he was sent down earlier in the month. In 28 MLB games, he hit .178 with one home runs and five RBI. In 18 games with Triple-A Buffalo, the former third-round pick slashed .361/.446/.583 with three homers and 12 RBI.