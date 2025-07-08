The Toronto Blue Jays placed pitcher Nick Sandlin on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation and recalled pitcher Justin Bruihl from Tripe-A Buffalo, the team announced on Tuesday.

Bruihl will be active for Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

The 28-year-old has appeared in four games this season for the Blue Jays and has an 0-0 record with a 2.70 ERA in 3.1 innings pitched.

The Petaluma, CA native signed with the Jays as a free agent in the off season.

Sandlin has played in 19 games for Toronto this season and has an 0-2 record with a 2.20 ERA in 16.1 innings pitched.

The 28-year-old last appeared for the Jays in Monday’s series-opening victory over the White Sox, where he retired both hitters he faced.