The Toronto Blue Jays have placed pitcher Ryan Burr on the 60-day injured list with a right shoulder rotator cuff strain and selected the contract of pitcher Tommy Nance, adding him to the major league roster, the team announced on Friday.

Nance will be active for Friday’s game against the Athletics.

Burr exited Wednesday’s loss to the Chicago White Sox due to a shoulder injury.

It was his second appearance since being reinstated from the 60-day IL after recovering from a shoulder injury.

The 31-year-old has played in 36 games over two season since joining the Blue Jays and has a 1-2 record with a 3.89 ERA in 34.2 innings.

Nance will be making his season debut with the Blue Jays, he pitched in 20 games out of the bullpen for the team last season.

The Blue Jays have a two game lead in the American League East heading into Friday’s slate of games.