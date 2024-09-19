Bo Bichette's return to the Toronto Blue Jays lineup was short-lived and his season is at its end.

The team placed the shortstop on the 10-day injured list with a fracture of his right middle finger.

Bichette, 26, was a late scratch from Wednesday's 2-0 loss to the Texas Rangers, incurring the injury while taking groundballs ahead of the game.

In his first game back since July 19 on Tuesday, Bichette went 2-for-5 with a pair of singles. Bichette had been out of action with a calf injury.

Bichette finishes his sixth big league season having batted .225 with 70 hits, four home runs, 31 runs batted in and a .598 OPS.

Outfielder Jonatan Clase has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo in Bichette's stead.

The Blue Jays wrap up their three-game set in Arlington on Thursday afternoon, looking to avoid the sweep.