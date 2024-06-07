The Toronto Blue Jays recalled infielder Spencer Horwitz from Triple-A Buffalo and made him active for Friday’s game against the Oakland Athletics, the team announced.

Infielder Cavan Biggio was designated for assignment to make room on the active roster.

Horwitz has appeared in 57 games this season for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons and posted a .335 average with four homers and 38 RBIs.

The 26-year-old played in 15 games last season for the Jays at the Major League level, where he hit a homer with seven RBIs and a .256 average.

The Jays selected Horwitz in the 24th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Biggio appeared in 44 games this season for the Jays and posted a .200 average with two homers and nine RBIs.

The 29-year-old has spent six seasons with the Jays since making his MLB debut in 2019.

He posted career highs in homers (16) and RBIs (48) in his rookie campaign and finished fifth in American League Rookie of the Year voting.