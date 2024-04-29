One of the Toronto Blue Jays' top prospects will be shut down for the foreseeable future.

Lefty Brandon Barriera has undergone a modified Tommy John surgery, vice-president of Klutch Sports, Nate Heisler, announced on Monday.

The surgery in question is a traditional ulnar collateral ligament replacement coupled with an internal brace as part of a hybrid procedure.

The 23rd overall pick of the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft, the 20-year-old Barriera was in his second professional season, starting the year at the Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays.

He exited his first start of the season in the second inning on Apr. 6 against the Lakeland Tigers with arm discomfort.

Barriera was limited to only 20.1 innings of work in 2023, split between A-ball and rookie ball, due to arm-related injury.

The native of Brooklyn was TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell's No. 4 Blue Jays prospect of 2024.