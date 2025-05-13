Righty Jake Bloss, the Toronto Blue Jays' No. 6 prospect on MLB Pipeline, is set to have ulnar collateral ligament surgery, manager John Schneider announced on Tuesday.

Bloss, 23, had been with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

A native of Greensboro, NC, Bloss was acquired by the Jays last summer as part of the deal that sent Yusei Kikuchi to the Houston Astros. He made three starts for the Astros last season.

Bloss had made six starts for the Bisons in 2025. He had gone for imaging on his elbow last week.

The most common surgery for UCL repair is Tommy John, but Schneider notes that the kind and scope of surgery Bloss is set to undergo has yet to be determined.