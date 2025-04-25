Trey Yesavage continued the hot start to his professional career on Friday.

The Toronto Blue Jays' 2024 first-round pick took the hill for the A-ball Dunedin Blue Jays against the Tampa Tarpons of the Florida State League.

In his fourth professional start, Yesavage went 4.2 innings, surrendering two runs on one hit. He walked one and struck out 10. It was the consecutive start in which the 21-year-old Pottstown, Penn., native fanned 10 batters.

Yesavage headed into Friday's game with an earned run average of 2.84 and WHIP of 1.105 over 12.2 innings pitched with 18 strikeouts and six walks.

The 20th overall selection of last June's MLB Amateur Draft out of East Carolina, Yesavage is MLB Pipeline's 88th overall prospect.