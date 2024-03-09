Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Ricky Tiedemann allowed one earned run in 1.1 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday in his spring training debut.

The 21-year-old allowed two hits and struck out two in his inning and change of work, throwing 26 pitches. Tiedemann allowed a double in the first inning on a catchable ball that left fielder Daulton Varsho lost in the sun and was chased from the game after Nick Castellanos took him deep and over the right field wall for a solo home run.

Tiedemann was sitting between 96 and 97 MPH with his fastball and touched 99 on one occasion.

The Long Beach, Calif., native was delayed by a hamstring injury earlier in spring training. He is expected to start the 2024 season in the minors.

Ranked as the Blue Jays' top prospect on TSN's Top 50 list released in January, Tiedemann is looking to build off a 2023 season where he threw a total of 44.0 innings across four minor league levels. Tiedemann had a 3.68 ERA in 15 outings last year, all of them starts.

The Blue Jays continue their spring schedule Monday with split-squad games against the Baltimore Orioles. They open the 2024 regular season on March 28 in Tampa against the Rays.