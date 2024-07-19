Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Ricky Tiedemann is expected to be back on the mound at some point this season after tests revealed no structural damage in his left elbow and forearm, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.

The 21-year-old left his start on July 10 at Triple-A Buffalo with forearm tightness.

Tiedemann left after throwing 27 pitches in the first inning, allowing one run on one hit alongside three walks and one strikeout. Mitchell also noted that Tiedemann's velocity was down during the outing.

The Long Beach, Calif. native has missed time twice this season due to elbow and forearm discomfort and had a 6.00 ERA over four Triple-A starts.

Tiedemann was selected in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Lakewood High School in California and was the No. 1 player on TSN's Top 50 Blue Jays Prospects list from January.

Jays pitching prospects Brandon Barriera, Adam Macko, Landen Maroudis and Kendry Rojas have also dealt with arm injuries this season.