The Toronto Blue Jays removed starter Jose Berrios after just 47 pitches in the fourth inning of Wednesday's season-ending 2-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins in Game 2.

Berrios had not given up a run in three-plus innings and came out of the game in favour of Yusei Kikuchi, who allowed the only two runs of the ballgame to cross the plate. Kikuchi came into the game with three of Minnesota's next four hitters due up being left-handed.

After Berrios walked Royce Lewis to lead off the fourth inning, manager John Schneider called for Kikuchi to face left-hander Max Kepler, who singled to the right side. Pinch-hitter Donovan Solano walked and Carlos Correa singled up the middle to give the Twins a 1-0 lead with the run -- and eventual loss -- being charged to Berrios. Kikuchi then induced a double-play, scoring the second Minnesota run, before getting Ryan Jeffers to end the inning.

All in all, Berrios allowed three hits and a walk, striking out five hitters in three-plus innings in Wednesday's must-win Game 2.

The 29-year-old Berrios was 11-12 this season with a 3.65 ERA in 189.2 innings spread out over 32 starts. Kikuchi has not pitched out of the bullpen this season and had a 4.91 ERA in 12 bullpen outings in 2022.

The Twins will head to Houston to take on the Astros in the American League Division Series beginning on Saturday.