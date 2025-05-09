The Toronto Blue Jays have placed infielder Andres Gimenez on the 10-day injured list with a right quad strain retroactive to May 8, the team announced Friday evening.

In a pair of corresponding moves, Toronto also called up infielder Michael Stefanic from Triple-A Buffalo and designated right-hander Dillon Tate for assignment.

Gimenez left Wednesday's game in Anaheim against the Angels early and then was held out of the lineup on Thursday. He is slashing .195/.273/.305 in 36 games so far this season.

Stefanic joined the Jays as a free agent in December and has gotten off to an impressive start this season at Triple-A Buffalo. In 31 games, Stefanic is slashing .319/.454/.372 with zero home runs and 13 RBI while playing mostly shortstop.

The 29-year-old has spent parts of the last three big league seasons with the Angels, appearing in a total of 90 games with a .232 batting average.

Tate, 31, has a 5.06 ERA in five outings with the Jays so far this season. He re-joined Toronto in March after appearing in four games with the club last season.

The Jays enter play Friday at 17-20, good for third in the American League East. They will send right-hander Kevin Gausman to the hill as they begin a three-game series in Seattle against the Mariners Friday evening.