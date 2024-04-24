The Toronto Blue Jays are placing outfielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list with a left hip flexor injury and calling up Addison Barger from Triple-A Buffalo.

Barger will bat eighth and play left field Wednesday night in Kansas City against the Royals.

Kiermaier was removed from Toronto’s 5-3 loss to the Royals Tuesday evening after busting it down the line while attempting to beat out a sacrifice bunt. Kiermaier appeared to be in some discomfort afterward in the dugout and was removed from the game shortly after.

Barger, 24, has mashed at Triple-A in 19 games so far this season, slashing .314/.435/.586 with three home runs and 21 RBI. He will wear No. 47 in his big league debut.

Barger came into the season as the No. 7 prospect on TSN’s Top 50 Blue Jays Prospects list from TSN’s Scott Mitchell. He had nine home runs and 47 RBI with a .745 OPS in 94 games across three minor league levels last season.

Kiermaier was hitting .193 with zero runs runs and four RBI and an identical .246 OBP and slugging percentage In his first 22 games this season.