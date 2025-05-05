The Toronto Blue Jays placed starter Max Scherzer on the 60-day injured list on Monday as he continues to battle a right thumb issue.

Right-hander Erik Swanson was also moved to the 60-day IL with right median nerve entrapment.

The moves opened two spots on the 40-man roster, which were filled by new free agent pitcher signings Spencer Turnbull and Jose Urena. Multiple reports from over the weekend indicated the Jays had reached an agreement with both players after general manager Ross Atkins hinted last week the team was looking for external help in the starting rotation.

Both Turnbull and Urena are joining the Jays on major league deals. Turnbull, who was unsigned going into the season after posting a 2.65 ERA in 17 games last year, has been optioned to the FCL Blue Jays roster.

Scherzer made only the one start this season, pitching three innings against the Baltimore Orioles on March 29. He was slowed by the thumb issue in spring training and left his only start of the regular season with a lat injury that Scherzer said was caused by his body compensating for the thumb issue.

Scherzer was limited to nine starts last season as he battled the injury, pitching to a 3.95 ERA.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays also announced Monday that left-hander Josh Walker has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Walker has a 7.20 ERA in three outings with Toronto this season.

The Blue Jays sit 16-18 on the season after dropping two straight games to the Cleveland Guardians over the weekend. They are off Monday before beginning a series in Los Angeles against the Angels Tuesday evening.