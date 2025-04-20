The Toronto Blue Jays made a number of moves with their bullpen on Sunday, including sending righty Nick Sandlin to the 15-day IL.

Righty Jacob Barnes, who struggled in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners in extra innings, has been designated for assignment, while righties Dillon Tate and Paxton Schultz were called up to the MLB roster.

Sandlin was placed on the IL with a right lat strain, the team announced. He struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning against the Mariners on Saturday, and has a 2.25 earned-run average through 10 games this year.

Barnes was knocked around in the 12th inning on Saturday, allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits and two walks. Rowdy Tellez' grand slam off Barnes provided the majority of the damage.

Tate was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles in September of 2024, and pitched in four games for the Jays down the stretch. He signed as a free agent in Spring Training.

Schultz, 27, will have a chance to make his major league debut when he sees his first action with the Blue Jays.

Originally drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 14th round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft, Schultz played overseas in Australia from 2020-21 before joining the Blue Jays' farm system in 2022.

The righty from Orem, Utah held a 2.08 ERA in 8.2 innings with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons this season.

Toronto plays the rubber match of a three-game series with the Mariners on Sunday.