The Toronto Blue Jays moved some bats around ahead of their game on Saturday, as they recalled outfielder Alan Roden from Triple-A and placed infielder Will Wagner on the Restricted List.

Roden, 25, gets his third chance with the big-league club. He was part of the opening-day roster, where he appeared in 28 games before he was sent down to the minors at the start of May. Roden returned to the majors in June but saw limited playing time, appearing in 14 games over a three-week span.

In 42 games in his rookie season, Roden has hit .206 with one home run and eight runs batted in across 111 plate appearances.

Wagner started the first two games of Toronto's ongoing series against the Detroit Tigers. In 24 games this season, Wagner, 26, has hit .305 with two home runs and 11 RBI. His father, Billy, is set to be inducted into Cooperstown on Sunday, and MLB.com's Keegan Matheson reports that the team has placed Wagner on the Restricted List to allow him to attend.

The Blue Jays play the third game of a four-game set against the Tigers on Saturday. With wins in seven of their last eight contests since returning from the All-Star break, the Blue Jays own the top record in the major leagues at 62-42.