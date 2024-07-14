The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled left-hander Brandon Eisert from Triple-A Buffalo and sent down righty Bowden Francis in a corresponding move, it was announced Sunday prior to first pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Eisert, 26, made his big league debut earlier this season with the Jays, pitching two scoreless innings on June 17 against the Boston Red Sox, his only major league game thus far. The Oregon State product has a 5.17 ERA for the Bisons so far this season in 25 appearances.

Francis, 28, began the season as Toronto's fifth starter but has bounced back and forth between the big club and Triple-A. He has a 5.82 ERA in 16 MLB outings in 2024 and a mark of 3.48 in four Triple-A appearances.

Toronto heads into the final game before the All-Star Break at 43-52, good for last place in the American League East and 9.5 games out of the final AL wild-card playoff spot.