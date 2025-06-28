The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled infielder Will Wagner from Triple-A Buffalo, while optioning outfielder Alan Roden to the Bisons, the team announced Saturday.

The 26-year-old Wagner has had 59 plate appearances across 20 games in the majors this season, putting up a .186 average, .284 on-base percentage, and a .504 OPS.

In a corresponding move, Roden will report to Triple-A Buffalo.

The 25-year-old in his debut season has recorded a .206 average, .279 on-base percentage, and a .588 OPS in 97 plate appearances across 42 contests.