The Toronto Blue Jays recalled left-handed pitcher Justin Bruihl from Triple-A Buffalo, the team announced Sunday.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays placed right-handed pitcher Paxton Schultz on the 15-day injured list with right middle finger inflammation.

The 28-year-old Bruihl appeared in two games for Toronto out of the bullpen earlier this season, allowing one hit, one walk, and striking out four batters across 2.2 innings.

The 27-year-old Schultz hits the injured list after 12 appearances for the Blue Jays, including two starts. The Orem, Utah native owns a 4.56 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP so far this season.

The Blue Jays will wrap up their series with the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at Fenway Park.