The Toronto Blue Jays recalled outfielder Nathan Lukes from the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Friday with Addison Barger headed the other way in a corresponding move.

The team says Lukes will be active for the team's game later on Friday against the Washington Nationals.

Lukes, 29, appeared in 29 games for the team last season, making his major league debut. The Portland, OR native batted .192 with five hits, two runs batted in and an OPS of .598 in 26 at-bats.

Through 20 games with the Bisons thus far in 2024, Lukes is batting .284 with three home runs, 13 RBI and a .780 OPS.

Barger, 24, made his major league debut last month when he was called up on Apr. 24.

He appeared in five games, recording one hit in 18 at-bats.