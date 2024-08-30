The Toronto Blue Jays made a minor move with their bench pieces on Friday, calling up outfielder Nathan Lukes from Triple-A.

In a corresponding move, outfielder Steward Berroa was optioned to Triple-A.

Lukes, 30, returns to the major-league club for the first time since September of 2023. He bounced up and down between the minors and majors last season multiple times, primarily serving as a bench bat and pinch runner.

In 29 career MLB games (six starts), Lukes has hit .192 with a double, a triple and two runs batted in across 31 plate appearances.

Berroa, 25, made his major league debut on June 23 this season, and has been used in the same way Lukes was last season. Of the 19 games he has appeared in this year, eight were starts, and he was used seven times as a pinch runner.

In 41 career plate appearances, Berroa has a .152 batting average with eight walks and five stolen bases.

Toronto opens a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Friday.