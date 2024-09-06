The Toronto Blue Jays recalled right-hander Luis Frias from Triple-A Buffalo and will be active for tonight's game against the Atlanta Braves.

Lefty Brandon Eisert has been optioned to Buffalo in a corresponding move.

Frias, 26, was claimed off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 10 and has yet to make an appearances with the Blue Jays. In seven appearances with the Diamondbacks this season, pitching to a 9.95 ERA and 2.37 WHIP over 6.1 innings. He has a 6.55 ERA in 57.2 career innings.

Eisert, 26, has a 5.79 ERA in 4.2 innings with the Blue Jays this season.