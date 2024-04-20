The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled right-handed relief pitcher Nate Pearson from Triple-A, and placed righty reliever Chad Green on the 15-day injured list, the team announced on Saturday.

Green's move to the IL was made retroactive to April 17. He is suffering from a right teres major strain.

Pearson last pitched for the Blue Jays on April 14 against the Colorado Rockies, where he struck out the side on 16 pitches in an inning of work. He was optioned to AAA on April 16 to make room for relievers Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson to come off the IL and join the major league team.

Green, 32, pitched in seven games this season with a 2.35 earned runs average and seven strikeouts in 7.2 innings. He was not used in a 6-4 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday, where the bullpen blew a 4-2 lead in the ninth inning, leading some to question whether he was healthy or not.

Pearson will be active for Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres. The Blue Jays enter the contest coming off a victory in their series opener on Friday, and their 11-9 record is good for third in the crowded American League East.