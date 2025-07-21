The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled reliever Mason Fluharty from Triple-A Buffalo and will make him active for tonight's game against the New York Yankees.

Righty Robinson Piña was optioned to Buffalo in a corresponding move.

Fluharty, 23, holds a 5.56 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 37 games this season, his first in the majors.

Piña, 26, has made two MLB appearances this season, one with the Marlins and one with the Blue Jays. He has allowed one run in 1.1 innings while allowing four hits and one walk.

The Blue Jays (58-41) hold a three-game lead over the Yankees (55-44) in the American League East.