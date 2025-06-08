The Toronto Blue Jays made a pair of roster moves Sunday, recalling right-handed pitcher Spencer Turnbull from Triple-A Buffalo and optioning righty Paxton Schultz to Buffalo.

Turnbull, 32, signed as a free agent with the Blue Jays on May 5, but has yet to make a regular-season appearance with the club.

Schultz, 27, has made eight appearances for the Blue Jays this season, including two starts and carries a 3.06 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 17.2 innings of work.

The Blue Jays are 35-30 and sit third in the American League East after falling 6-3 to the Minnesota Twins in the series finale on Sunday.