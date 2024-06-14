The Toronto Blue Jays recalled utilityman Addison Barger, and designated Dan Vogelbach for assignment in a corresponding move, the team announced on Friday.

Barger spent a short stint with the Blue Jays in late April, where he made his major league debut and hit .056 (1-for-18) in five games with six strikeouts. The team said he will be active for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Vogelbach, who only made appearances as a designated hitter and was used primarily in a pinch-hitting role, hit .186 with one home run in 79 plate appearances across 31 games this season.

Toronto opens a three-game series with the Guardians on Friday sitting at 33-35. Their 265 runs scored this season rank fifth from the bottom in the majors.