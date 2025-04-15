The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled utilityman Addison Barger from the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, the team announced Tuesday.

Outfielder Nathan Lukes has been placed on the paternity list in a corresponding move.

Barger, 25, has appeared in 12 games for the Bisons this season. The Bellevue, WA native is batting .211 with eight hits, two home runs, seven runs batted in and a .711 OPS.

Originally taken with a sixth-round selection in the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft, Barger made his big-league debut in 2024.

He appeared in 69 games for the Jays a season ago, batting .197 with 41 hits, seven HR, 28 RBI and a .601 OPS.

The Blue Jays (9-8) continue a three-game set with the Atlanta Braves (5-11) Tuesday night at Rogers Centre.