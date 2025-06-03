Blue Jays reinstate Gimenez, Heineman from IL; DFA Stefanic, Sanchez
The Toronto Blue Jays are getting two players back from the injured list on Tuesday.
The team reinstated second baseman Andres Gimenez and catcher Tyler Heineman in a pair of moves.
Catcher Ali Sanchez and utility infielder Michael Stefanic were each designated for assignment.
Gimenez, 26, has been on the IL since May 9 with a right quad strain. One of the team's top offseason acquisitions, the Blue Jays acquired Gimenez and reliever Nick Sandlin from the Cleveland Guardians in a trade in exchange for infielder Spencer Horwitz and outfield prospect Nick Mitchell.
The three-time Gold Glove award winner is hitting .195 with three home runs over 25 games in his first season with the Blue Jays.
Heineman was placed on the seven-day concussion IL on May 25. In 19 games this year, the backup catcher is hitting .396 with a home run and six runs batted in.
Toronto opens a series with the Philadelphia Phillies at home on Tuesday, riding a five-game winning streak over the weekend after a four-game sweep of the Athletics.