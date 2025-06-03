The Toronto Blue Jays are getting two players back from the injured list on Tuesday.

The team reinstated second baseman Andres Gimenez and catcher Tyler Heineman in a pair of moves.

Catcher Ali Sanchez and utility infielder Michael Stefanic were each designated for assignment.

Gimenez, 26, has been on the IL since May 9 with a right quad strain. One of the team's top offseason acquisitions, the Blue Jays acquired Gimenez and reliever Nick Sandlin from the Cleveland Guardians in a trade in exchange for infielder Spencer Horwitz and outfield prospect Nick Mitchell.

The three-time Gold Glove award winner is hitting .195 with three home runs over 25 games in his first season with the Blue Jays.

Heineman was placed on the seven-day concussion IL on May 25. In 19 games this year, the backup catcher is hitting .396 with a home run and six runs batted in.

Toronto opens a series with the Philadelphia Phillies at home on Tuesday, riding a five-game winning streak over the weekend after a four-game sweep of the Athletics.