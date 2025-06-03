SCOREBOARD

Blue Jays reinstate Gimenez, Heineman from IL; DFA Stefanic, Sanchez

Published

The Toronto Blue Jays are getting two players back from the injured list on Tuesday.

The team reinstated second baseman Andres Gimenez and catcher Tyler Heineman in a pair of moves.

Catcher Ali Sanchez and utility infielder Michael Stefanic were each designated for assignment.

Gimenez, 26, has been on the IL since May 9 with a right quad strain. One of the team's top offseason acquisitions, the Blue Jays acquired Gimenez and reliever Nick Sandlin from the Cleveland Guardians in a trade in exchange for infielder Spencer Horwitz and outfield prospect Nick Mitchell.

The three-time Gold Glove award winner is hitting .195 with three home runs over 25 games in his first season with the Blue Jays.

Heineman was placed on the seven-day concussion IL on May 25. In 19 games this year, the backup catcher is hitting .396 with a home run and six runs batted in.

Toronto opens a series with the Philadelphia Phillies at home on Tuesday, riding a five-game winning streak over the weekend after a four-game sweep of the Athletics.

© 2025 All rights reserved.