The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated catcher Alejandro Kirk (concussion) from the 7-day injured list. he will be active for today's series finale against the Kansas City Royals.

Leo Jimenez has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

Kirk, 26, took a foul tip directly off the mask while catching in the third inning of last Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Kirk remained in the game and finished the inning but Tyler Heineman pinch-hit for the All-Star backstop when his turn in the order came around in the fourth inning.

Kirk is slashing .304/.361/.413 in 88 games this season, earning him the second All-Star nod of his career.