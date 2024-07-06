The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated Justin Turner from the paternity list and have optioned Addison Barger to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Additionally, left-handed reliever Tim Mayza has cleared waivers and is now a free agent.

Turner, 39, is hitting .250 with five home runs, 27 RBI, and 31 runs scored in 74 games this season.

Barger, 24, has played 20 games with the Jays in his first major league season, slashing .150/.177/.183 with four RBI and five runs scored.