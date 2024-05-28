The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated pitcher Chad Green from the 15-day injured list, the team announced on Tuesday.

Green will be active and available for Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

Erik Swanson was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo to make room on the roster.

Green has appeared seven time this season for the Jays and posted a 1-0 record with a 2.35 ERA and seven strikeouts in 7.2 innings.

The 33-year-old went on the injured list in April due to a shoulder injury.

Swanson has a 1-2 record with a 9.22 ERA in 17 games this season for the Blue Jays.