The Toronto Blue Jays are back in Toronto on Friday night and so is Bo Bichette.

The team announced the reinstatement of the All-Star shortstop from the 10-day injured list. Bichette, 25, had been out of action since Aug. 27 with a right quadriceps strain. It was his second stint on the IL this season.

The native of Orlando is in his fifth big league season. Bichette was batting .314 with 152 hits, the American League lead at the time of his injury, 18 home runs, 62 runs batted in and an OPS of .831 through 114 games this season.

In a corresponding move, infielder Mason McCoy was returned to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

The Blue Jays (77-63) open a 10-game homestand on Friday night with a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

The team currently sits in the final AL wild-card spot, a half-game up on the Texas Rangers, who arrive in town for four games on Monday.