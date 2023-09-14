The Toronto Blue Jays are activating third baseman Matt Chapman from the 10-day injured list, it was announced Thursday.

Outfielder Nathan Lukes has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo as a corresponding move.

Chapman has been out since Aug. 27 with inflammation on his middle finger. He originally suffered the injury while in a weight room.

The 30-year-old has 15 home runs and 50 RBI with a .248/.338/.431 slash line in 125 games. He is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2023 season.

Lukes, 29, is hitting .192 with two RBI in 29 games so far this season.

Toronto will sent right-hander Kevin Gausman to the hill Thursday for their series finale against the Texas Rangers, while Nathan Eovaldi will counter for the visitors.