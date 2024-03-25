Two important pieces of the Toronto Blue Jays' bullpen could start the season on the sidelines.

According to manager John Schneider, it is “reasonable to say” that setup man Erik Swanson and closer Jordan Romano could be headed to the injured list to begin the 2024 MLB season.

John Schneider says it’s “reasonable to say” that both Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson will start the season on the IL.



No moves yet, because Gausman’s status will play into that pitching puzzle.



Ideally, Romano and Swanson are on a mound building up next week. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 25, 2024

Romano is battling right elbow inflammation while Swanson has right forearm tightness.

Romano, 30, pitched in 59 games last season, recording 36 saves and a 2.90 earned runs average. The Markham, Ont., native has appeared in five games so far this spring.

Swanson, 30, made 69 appearances and saved four games with a 2.97 ERA. He's pitched in two spring games so far.

In other injury news, Schneider said veteran first baseman Joey Votto could return to baseball activities sometime over the next few days. Votto rolled his ankle after hitting a home run in his first Grapefruit League on March 17.

John Schneider says that Joey Votto (ankle) could return to baseball activities in a few days.



Sounds like starting Votto out at the complex is likely, which would help to simulate a fuller "Spring Training", then a trip to Buffalo if all goes well. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 25, 2024

The Blue Jays open the 2024 season against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.