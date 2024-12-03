The Toronto Blue Jays remain interested in bringing back Canadian reliever Jordan Romano, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.

Romano, 31, was non-tendered by the Blue Jays before the Nov. 22 deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The Markham, Ont. native had a tough 2024 season that saw him pitch to a 6.59 earned-run average and 1.46 WHIP with just eight saves.

He appeared in only 15 games before undergoing arthroscopic surgery to strengthen an impingement on his elbow. The original plan was to only shut him down for six weeks, but after a lack of progression, was ruled out for the remainder of the season in early September.

General manager Ross Atkins told reporters that they expected the 6-foot-5 righty to be healthy to start spring training and are very interested in a reunion.

Romano ranks third all-time in saves (105) by a Blue Jay, trailing only Tom Henke (217) and Duane Ward (121). He had been rock solid prior to last season, posting a 2.29 ERA in 199 appearances made from 2020 to 2023 with 251 strikeouts in 200.2 innings pitched.

The Oral Roberts University product made his big league debut in June of 2019, and has spent his entire six-year MLB career with Toronto.