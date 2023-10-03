The Toronto Blue Jays announced their roster for the Wild Card series against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday; the only regular-season mainstay omitted was catcher Danny Jansen, who continues to recover from a broken finger.

OFFICIAL: Presenting our Wild Card Series roster! #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/PA5lP1a7sQ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 3, 2023

The lineup stays the same as expected, with Alejandro Kirk the starter at catcher and Tyler Heineman his backup.

The infield is comprised of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio as options for first base, Whit Merrifield, Santiago Espinal and late-season call-up Davis Schneider likely options for second base, Bo Bichette the primary shortstop and Matt Chapman at third base.

Toronto Blue Jays playoff roster - infielders Player Position Regular-season starts Alejandro Kirk C 97 Tyler Heineman C 13 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B 154 Cavan Biggio 1B/2B/OF 78 Santiago Espinal 2B/SS/3B 60 Whit Merrifield 2B/OF 137 Davis Schneider 2B/3B/OF 32 Bo Bichette SS 134 Matt Chapman 3B 139

The outfield consists of the three regulars throughout the season: Daulton Varsho in left field, Kevin Kiermaier in centre, and George Springer in right. Cam Eden, who was a late-season call-up and stole 57 bases in the minor leagues this year, will serve as the fourth outfielder and primary pinch runner.

Toronto Blue Jays playoff roster - outfielders Player Position Games started Daulton Varsho LF/CF 141 Kevin Kiermaier CF 111 George Springer RF/CF 148 Cam Eden OF 1

The final hitter the Jays will roster is lefty Brandon Belt, who made 69 of his 97 starts this season as the designated hitter. He can play first base, but the Blue Jays prefer to use Gold Glover Guerrero Jr. in that spot as often as possible.

Toronto will feature the four rotation starters on the roster and a nine-man bullpen. Hyun-Jin Ryu joined the rotation in July after recovering from Tommy John surgery, but there is no need to carry five starting pitchers for a three-game series.

Staff ace Kevin Gausman will take the mound in game one, and Jose Berrios will pitch against his former team in game two.

Gausman, 32, led the American League with 237 strikeouts this season, and finished with a sparkling 3.16 earned runs average. “You like your chances against anybody really in the league with him,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said.

Toronto Blue Jays playoff roster - starting pitchers Player Games started Regular-season ERA Kevin Gausman 31 3.16 Jose Berrios 32 3.65 Chris Bassitt 33 3.60 Yusei Kikuchi 32 3.86

The bullpen is headlined by closer Jordan Romano, who made his second-consecutive All-Star game this summer and finished the season with 36 saves - good for second in the AL.

Jordan Hicks and Genesis Cabrera have both made a positive impact on the bullpen since they were acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in two separate deals in July.

Toronto Blue Jays playoff roster - bullpen pitchers Player Appearances Regular-season ERA Jordan Romano 59 2.90 Erik Swanson 69 2.97 Yimi Garcia 73 4.09 Tim Mayza 69 1.52 Trevor Richards 56 4.95 Jordan Hicks 65 3.29 Genesis Cabrera 61 4.04 Chad Green 12 5.25

The Blue Jays open their matchup with the Twins on Tuesday afternoon at 4:07pm ET / 1:07pm PT.