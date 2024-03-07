Alek Manoah will not be throwing a bullpen on Thursday after all, the Toronto Blue Jays announced.

News: Alek Manoah’s right shoulder is still sore and he is not ready to throw a bullpen session that was scheduled for today, the #BlueJays tell us. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 7, 2024

Manoah, 26, was scheduled for the session after missing his start this past Sunday with shoulder soreness. The team says the soreness has persisted and he will continue to be monitored. An MRI taken last week showed no structural damage.

The Homestead, FL native has made a single Grapefruit League appearance thus far. Manoah threw 38 pitches in a 1.2-inning performance that saw him struggle with control and hit three batters. He gave up four runs on three hits in the outing.

Manoah struggled mightily in 2023, his third big league campaign. He went 3-9 in 19 starts with an earned run average of 5.87 and a 1.740 WHIP over 87.1 innings of work. Twice during the season, Manoah was demoted, first to the Florida Complex League in June and then to Triple-A Buffalo in August. Manoah did not throw during his time in Buffalo, effectively ending his season on Aug. 10.

Manoah is one of two Blue Jays starters dealing with shoulder soreness. Ace Kevin Gausman also missed a scheduled start last week.

The team returns to action on Thursday with a game against the Detroit Tigers.