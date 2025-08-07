Alek Manoah's road back to the Toronto Blue Jays leads to New Hampshire.

The team announced Thursday that the 27-year-old righty's rehab assignment will continue with the Double-A Fisher Cats. He is expected to appear in the team's game later in the evening with the Reading Fightin' Phils.

Manoah had been with the High-A Dunedin Blue Jays as he makes his way back from UCL surgery. After one start with the Florida Complex League Blue Jays on July 14, he was moved to Dunedin where he started a game on July 20. He threw 28 pitches, 16 for strikes, over two innings of work. Manoah surrendered one earned run on three hits, striking out two and walking one.

An All-Star in 2022, Manoah last appeared in the majors on May 5, 2024 before he was shut down for the season after only five starts.

In 75 career starts over four seasons, Manoah is 29-20 with a 3.34 earned run average and 1.164 WHIP over 420.0 innings pitched. He has struck out 412 batters and walked 158.